The decision by Bern to prohibit tourism for any purchases to Swiss customers until further notice has not gone down well to business and shop owners across the border. The rules are - you can cross the border for tourist reasons, meet acquaintances or relatives, go to a secondary residence, have dinner or drink a coffee – but are not allowed to shop.

A decision that Giovanni Ciceri, president of the Confcommercio di Como has not accepted lightly – he had hoped for the reopening of the borders to enable the city economy of Lario to get back on track. ‘It reminds us of an embargo, where we do not understand the rationale of the law – this decision for the city and the province is very serious, it is necessary that diplomacy be activated’, commented the representative of business owners.

"They must explain to us why they can come to our restaurants, but they cannot go shopping - notes Ciceri -. You have to be responsible, there is a lot of confusion regarding the coronavirus, but respecting the distancing measures and the use of the mask is possible and shoppers can browse in absolute tranquillity’.

The president of the Comasca Confcommercio awaits a positive answer from the Swiss authorities enabling the nearby town to restart business - Casartelli, president of the Confesercenti of Como, shared: ‘It does not seem to me that in Italy there is a situation other than Switzerland, it seems to me more a desire to protect their own economy and purchases - In our markets there is a situation of absolute safety - throughout our distribution network, from wholesale to retail, the protocols for the containment of contagion are observed with great attention. For us there are no other reasons than this: it seems to me only a form of protection towards their own consumption. We hope that our Ticino friends will keep their purchases for when they can come to Italy’.

