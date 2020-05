Starting from 6 June we'll go to restaurants like we always have. Or almost. The Federal Council has removed the main obstacle, namely the maximum number of people at a table. If up to now it has only been possible to accommodate a maximum of four people (except for families), from the beginning of June a maximum group of 30 diners can be accommodated in the restaurant. A remarkable change, which largely normalises an extraordinary situation. This now permits weddings, christenings, birthdays and so on. Thereafter, activities such as billiards or live music will be permitted. Premises will have to guarantee the establishment of contacts: for each group of more than four people, the restaurateurs will have to note the contact details of one of the party. And orders must still be consumed seated and all premises must close by midnight. As we can see, there are still some hurdles. Can we expect a new normal? "We're heading towards an almost normal summer", says Massimo Suter, president of GastroTicino. "The easing decided by the Federal Council is a massive help to our sector, and I'm delighted. We are heading towards almost total normality. There are still some rules in place, but not enough to significantly impede the normal course of our work".

For groups of more than four people, at least one will be obliged to leave their contact details. "This rule isn't a hindrance to a large group", he says. "Groups of friends or family members will certainly be willing to ''offer a pledge'' so they can return to the restaurant in order to celebrate something". Until now, since the first easing measures decided on 27 April, the maximum number of table guests has been extremely limiting for the catering industry. "Harsh and difficult to understand", Suter adds. "Gatherings of up to five people were allowed outside, but not within the little world of the restaurant. The difference is minimal, but still strange. But, overall, we're very satisfied with the decisions taken by Bern". Technically, what changes from June 6th? Suter explains. "A table of 30 people must maintain a distance of two meters from the other tables. But there are some aspects that have yet to be regulated, I think, because I find it hard to lay a table for 30 people while keeping a distance of one metre between each guest. However, I can imagine that it's down to the group of people celebrating. In essence, should be easily separable from the rest of the restaurant. Again, what the Federal Council decided is excellent. Two weeks ago, nobody would have imagined that restaurants could return to normal so quickly".

Since the reopening of restaurants and bars on 11 May, there has been a timid resumption of business. Suter: "There is a recovery, albeit hit and miss. The town centre restaurants, whose main clientele is that of the office workers on their lunch break, still struggle a lot. Since working from home is still strongly recommended, many companies tend to leave the option of teleworking to employees, so there are fewer customers in town. Additionally, during lockdown many people became used to organising themselves alternatively, and now they're continuing with their new habits. However, in tourist spots the recovery is more evident. During last week's long weekend, thanks to the good weather, the restaurants were busy".

