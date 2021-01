Starting from last night new measures against Covid-19 come into force: shops that do not sell everyday goods will remain closed, there will be a general obligation to telework and a maximum of five people can meet for private events.

Previous measures, such as the closure of restaurants, have been extended by five weeks. Unlike closing in spring 2020, schools will remain open and stores will be able to sell a little more merchandise.

The tightening of the measures at least until 28 February was decided not so much for the current number of cases, but for the new variants of the most infectious virus that have arrived in Switzerland from Great Britain and South Africa. The goal is to prevent a third major epidemic wave in February, Health Minister Alain Berset explained.

The fact is that tomorrow many commuters will no longer be able to go to work due to the obligation of remote activity. If employers cannot introduce home work, a hygienic mask must be used if there is more than one person in the same room.

People at particular risk must receive special protection, with the so-called «home office» or with a replacement job or with the exemption from the obligation to work. In these cases, you are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings for the coronavirus.

From tomorrow the shops that do not sell daily consumer goods will have to close, but customers will be able to order the goods and then go to collect them in the store.

Grocery stores, kiosks, bakeries, gas stations, pharmacies, opticians, hearing aid stores, telecommunication service providers, repair and maintenance craftsmen, DIY and gardening stores, and florists remain open. Service providers such as banks, post offices, hairdressers and travel agencies can also open.

The privacy of people will be further limited. Now a maximum of five can meet, counting the children. The provision applies to both private and public spheres. It is recommended that private meetings be limited to two families.

Until at least 28 February, restaurants and bars, discos and dance halls, cultural venues, sports facilities and gyms as well as leisure venues remain closed. In the university he must continue distance teaching.

The cantons will continue to decide on the opening of ski resorts and hotels. They can only allow opening if the epidemiological situation permits and if there is sufficient capacity for testing, finding contacts and places in hospitals. Crowds of après-ski are prohibited.

The federal executive then asks to stay at home and to limit social contacts to a minimum, as well as to refrain from unnecessary trips and trips.

