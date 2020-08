Switzerland has updated the list of countries for which entry restrictions apply, - i.e. countries from which it is only possible to enter switzerland in exceptional cases. Algeria will also be included on this list from Saturday, according to the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) website.

The ordinary entry conditions apply to all travellers coming directly from Schengen countries and from 20 other states (ranging from Andorra to the Vatican, passing Australia, Japan, Thailand and many others.

All other third-country nationals continue to be unable to enter for holidays or other reasons. Arrivals are allowed only in case of absolute necessity. As known, however, regardless of these entry restrictions, anyone who crosses the Swiss border from a state or region with a high risk of contagion (for example, Spain must undergo a 10 day quarantine) with the exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands)

