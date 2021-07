Should the number of infections and hospitalisations continue to rise, the extension of the requirement to present a Covid certificate will have to be considered. This is what Lukas Engelberger, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, believes when asked by SonntagsBlick.

Small events, sports activities and events, fitness centers, the gastronomy sector, as well as visits to hospitals and nursing homes» could be affected, following the steps taken by Italy and France.

Engelberger, on the other hand, refuses other suggestions to motivate people to get vaccinated and is adamantly opposed to, for example, forcing unvaccinated health care workers to wear a badge. «It seems to me a very disproportionate invasion of personal freedom.»

No also to paid rapid tests for those who intend to go to a party or disco, otherwise, according to Engelberger, there is a risk that the willingness of young people to get tested will significantly decrease.

The cantons are already considering ways to further increase the public’s willingness to get vaccinated after returning from vacation. According to Engelberger, it should be possible to do so with no appointment, possibly at the workplace or in person in front of shopping malls.

