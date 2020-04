Following the press conference from Bern, in which the Federal Council illustrated the three phases of reopening a new message was streamed yesterday at the Grand Council hall at Palazzo delle Ursoline in Bellinzona to update the public on the situation related to coronavirus in Ticino, along with the measures aimed at regulating economic activities. All the Council of State and the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani participated via Skype.

Crisis window prolonged until 26 April

President of the Council of State Christian Vitta said “The government has unanimously decided on the new measures in force from next week. The data of these days are positive, demonstrating that the efforts undertaken so far have been effective, but we must maintain the rigor”

Vitta is keen to point out that Ticino is still reviewing the crisis exit during the next week and until April 26th. Ticino is the only canton to continue more restrictive measures than the rest of Switzerland.

“We’ve had to learn to live with long-distance relationships, we have put the most precious asset first HEALTH. We are getting used to a new way of normal, which, looking ahead, will no longer be the same as before, but at a slower pace of which we should continue to pay attention to social distancing and hygiene rules. The virus will still be present among us and we will have to live with this virus until it is eradicated with a vaccine, “ explained Vitta. “Our daily lives will no longer be free but characterised by rules of responsible behaviour. Our health must be protected ongoing. I am sure that together we can do it”.

“Customs will remain manned”

Head of the Department of Institutions Norman Gobbi stated: “The slow approach to normality is still a way away. We must continue to be prudent; we must avoid making unnecessary shifts and continue with an individual discipline that will allow our community to benefit from this slow approach to normality”. Gobbi was keen to point that “we must not dismiss the efforts made so far as they are from the results of following correct behaviours. The checks will also be carried out at border crossings, precisely because the easing of measures does not mean that borders will be raised. We must realise that all this will not go away immediately, that’s why the CdS has prolonged the state of need until the end of May. Individual behaviour must remain central. “

‘Charity remains the only Covid hospital’

Raffaele De Rosa spoke about the first phase of the pandemic, praising the citizens who have shown adaptability. “The CdS has approved the new revision of the hospital organisations that are preparing to face the new phase of the pandemic, perhaps a more difficult phase than the previous one. Unfortunately, the mortality rate remains high in the most vulnerable sections of the population, but adults and the youth may also require intense care”. Hospitals dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients, De Rosa repeated that “the Charity of Locarno will remain the only one dedicated to Covid patients, the other hospitals continue to keep beds for both Covid and non-Covid patients in complete safety. But if the easing of the measures results in a new surge of infections the facilities dedicated to Covid patients will restore the emergency situation within 48 hours. With the new hospital structure in place there will be 81 beds in intensive care, whilst in the acute structures there will be 220. The Cardiocentro, the Charity and the Moncucco Clinic will instead have 81 intensive care places. During phase three, the beds will drop from 150 to 60/70. As for post-acute levels it will drop to 110 while rehabilitation treatments will have around thirty beds available”. De Rosa recalled that many patients in the past few weeks have renounced being examined because of the risk of being infected. “The state of necessity has shown the most beautiful side of Ticino, but a delicate time awaits us to build a new normality from all points of view. Social antibodies, such as solidarity and closeness, will help defeat this sneaky, slimy and deadly virus that is destroying physical closeness from our dearest ones.” he added.

Cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani via Skype took the time to thank all the messages received from the public after learning that he was tested positive for the coronavirus. Merlani then listed the data related to the spread of the virus in Ticino. “The number of cases is minimal; they have remained constantly below 50 for a week and this is thanks to the measures put in place. The transmission has slowed down and this will continue for weeks and months with very small numbers”. He then added “There are two concepts to underline: vulnerable people still have to remain protected by the community, because even if the virus now circulates at a low level a fragile person is enough to cause a disaster. The second aspect is all we have learned in these months, namely the protective measures are key in the coming weeks. But I am convinced that we will be able to keep the evolution of the virus under control”.

The opportunity for journalists to attend the press conference and ask all the relevant questions was partially reopened. The window of crisis is subject to precise rules. President Christian Vitta replied to a question concerning the extension of the measures “it is not obvious that it will be granted to us, we had to persuade why we needed it. During the week we will evaluate what to do starting from April 27th but the final decision is up to the Federal Council and in these weeks we have always had to operate in particular situations: on the one hand there is Bern monitoring the situation, on the other we were confronted with the Italian reality”.

‘The canton will have to make assessments’

Manuele Bertoli took to the floor to discuss schools - he specified that “the school system is cantonal, Bern intervened with a special ordinance, therefore a higher law has ordered schools to be closed. We will only be able to reopen the school if a series of provisions are respected. We know that until May 11th that distance learning must stay in place, so it will last at least 3 more weeks. If from May 11th it can be reopened it will be up to our canton to carry out all the necessary assessments precisely because the school system is a cantonal issue”.

For his part, Raffaele De Rosa answered a question relating to deaths in nursing homes, highlighting that two deaths were recorded in care homes for the elderly yesterday. Overall there have been 120 deaths related to coronavirus and 107 for other reasons as of March 10. One hundred elderly people have recovered.

The hot topic of availability and use of masks was shared by Giorgio Merlani, who answered a question by repeating that sometimes “there is the risk of creating false security by using the mask because it is used incorrectly. The most effective measure is that of hand hygiene and the availability of the product has slightly improved”.

From Tuesday 21st April the over 65s can go shopping . A choice which according to Norman Gobbi is mainly dictated by the desire to separate the age groups and for a safety “In the early hours of the morning all the infrastructures are sanitised. The goal is also to restore what has been a severe limitation. But it is clear that if all vulnerable people go shopping at the same time, the situation on the epidemiological level becomes problematic”.

Arrangements from 20th – 26th April

In addition to the limitations provided for by art. 6 of ordinance 2 COVID-19, the following provisions also apply.

1. All tourist accommodation facilities remain closed - except for hotels that have a management authorisation for more than 50 people and campsites, which can continue to only accommodate staff linked to the activities related to emergency management provided:

- not to accept more than 50 people at the same time (staff included);

- guarantee the increased hygiene rules and social distance between each patron, both sitting and standing

- limit any restaurant service within its structure and exclusively for its guests;

- No open bar and other services such as fitness areas, spa, etc.

2. Construction site activities are suspended. In compliance with the increased hygiene rules and social distance, the following are allowed: activities on construction sites in the open air or indoors, carried out by 10 or less people or activities of working and extraction of natural stone carried out by 10 or less people. The construction management and, in the absence of it, the client supervise compliance with the number of people present and together with the companies’ compliance with the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health, in particular the increased hygiene standards and social distance. The SMCC may grant exemptions if there is an urgent or pre-eminent public interest.

3. Without prejudice to the industries of the socio-health, chemical-pharmaceutical, medical and food supply chain, the other industries that intend to simultaneously employ more than 50% of the staff working on an ordinary basis must, if they exceed 10 employees employed at the same time, request an authorisation to the SMCC for activities that cannot be postponed or of public interest. The management of the company monitors compliance with the number of people present and the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health, in particular the increased hygiene standards and social distance.

