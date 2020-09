The pandemic has also caused a lot of problems for the retail sector. But now there are signs of recovery. In fact, in July the sales of stores in Switzerland recorded a strong increase , with a growth of 3.4% compared to the same month of 2019, taking into account the corrections made to compensate for the different sales days and holidays. The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported yesterday.

Compared to June, a progression - net of seasonal variations - of 0.7% is observed. On the other hand, in real terms, that is to say also considering the increase in prices, the variations are respectively + 4.1% (annual) and + 0.7% (monthly; data equal to the nominal one).

CdT reached out to Lorenzo Emma, ​​director of the Migros Ticino Cooperative for her thoughts on the recent trends.

‘The figures published by the Federal Statistical Office - notes Emma - show a 3.4% growth in the turnover of Swiss retail trade for the month of July compared to the previous year. The increase in Ticino was probably a little higher’.

Variegated trend

‘However, it should be emphasised - she continues - that the evolution has been very different according to the sectors: e-commerce has developed much better than stationary trade, the food sector has grown more than the non-food sector, trade in tourist areas and frontiers have prospered better than those of the urban centres, and so on’.

‘This is a situation certainly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent changes in the population’s behaviour: people travel less to work (home office), to shop and to go on vacation, which favors e-commerce and proximity shops, especially those located in the border area, which previously suffered from shopping tourism, and in tourist areas, thanks to the increase in Swiss guests. There has also been an improvement for shops operating in the food, do it and gardening and sports sectors. Consequently, this trend disfavours the businesses that have to do with international tourists, such as watchmaking, and those from across the border, located in urban areas’.

Less purchases abroad

‘The situation - says Emma - was therefore particularly favourable for those who benefited from the increase in tourists from internal Switzerland and the decrease in shopping tourism. In this regard, it is interesting to note that two months after the reopening of the borders, the phenomenon has resumed but only in part: in fact, we estimate that 30% of those who previously went regularly to Italy are now shopping in Ticino’.

‘In this situation it is difficult to make predictions for the future. The unknowns are many and essentially linked to the COVID-19 virus: when will the pandemic finally be under control? To what extent will it impact the economy and the daily life of the population? With what repercussions for the retail trade? These are all questions that remain open’.

Returning to the published data, if we exclude petrol stations (where the amounts involved are affected by the price of oil), the increase over the year is 5% nominal and 5.6% real. In comparison to June, the figures are both + 0.8%.

Good food

Going into the individual sectors and remaining at nominal level, a -16% per year is reported for service stations. Food products mark + 8.8%, the non-food sector + 1.4%. In the latter sector, however, the strong increases in the segments household items in specialised shops’ (+ 16%) and «market stalls, mail order and internet» (+ 14%) stand out.

