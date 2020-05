In this pandemic, there is one Member of the Cantonal Government who has appeared less than others. Was your department under less pressure? Claudio Zali what did you do during this time?

"My department didn't deal with the healthcare situation and it wasn't my turn to chair the government. The issues that particularly touched us were those of public transport and the suspension of canton-managed construction sites".

How did you experience this intense period of coronavirus in the State Council?

"I must say, we have benefited from being a tried and tested team. Having a solid government has helped a lot in dealing with this crisis. Nobody prepares you to do it and the most destabilising part has been the absence of univocal signals from the scientific world".

Then, in the midst of a pandemic, came the Federal Supreme Court ruling that gave a green light to the connection charge. More relieved at the victory or more concerned about the complicated application of the charges in this period of economic collapse and difficulties for the public?

“It was an unexpected event in an unexpected situation. We now have a relatively lengthy preparatory work ahead of us, which will cover areas of computer science and geomatics, as well as the verification of construction applications, in order to develop a system for taxing large traffic generators. For the moment, the connection charges are not a priority issue. The healthcare emergency comes first and then the country's relaunch will have to be considered. Its entry into force will be decided at a later date. As already announced, it will not be retroactive and I doubt whether 2021 could be the effective year. It is reasonable to think, even considering the current situation, that the connection charge will be a reality in 2022".

In recent days, the Management and Finance Commission has given the credit for 461,4 million for public transport. Are you relieved about this important step on the road to more sustainable mobility?

"I have never been concerned because, beyond the technical delay, political consensus has always been there. In addition to granting ordinary credit, the government message created a "public transport 2.0" for Ticino. It's the result of years of preparatory work and consensus from bottom up. In Ticino there is a shared desire to have a more efficient public transport and now we can put a stop to those who say they don't use it because ‘it doesn't work’".

The credit was not held back by the coronavirus. Is this a good sign for Ticino's public transport?

"The message, in addition to sanctioning an increase in performance for 2020, has a four-year perspective. The healthcare emergency will end and it was right not to limit it, looking to the future".

Isn't it a bit paradoxical to talk about large forms of transport with a lot of people these days?

"This is a particular moment that is making us re-evaluate many things and we never thought we would have to temporarily rethink the concept of public transport. I believe that users will also self-regulate and rethink their movements. Two-thirds of these occur in leisure time and with social distancing rules many will stop. For example, despite the important reopening on Monday there was no road-traffic meltdown".

Recently, you said that you didn't feel comfortable advising citizens about public transport at this time when social distancing is imperative. This meant you wanted to make the responsibility and practical sense of who is called to govern prevail?

"Of course. Public transport is made to reduce travel and gather people in fewer vehicles. This concept is difficult to reconcile with the current situation, which requires respect for the increased social distancing".

Would you be in favour of an obligation to wear a mask on public transport?

"First of all, it should be pointed out that we cannot decide autonomously, but must align ourselves with the provisions of the Confederation and that those responsible for implementing these provisions are the operators of the public transport networks. There is no universal solution valid for the whole sector, I believe that recommending it but not imposing it is a reasonable and practicable solution".

Do you have information on the opening of the Ceneri base tunnel? Would a postponement cause any particular problem?

"In Ticino we have just finished years of sprint to secure the opening in December. This sprint gave us small margins and the pandemic brought with it some delays. The good news is that to date there has been no announcement that the deadline of 13 December will not be maintained. The bad news is that this date hasn't been made official. A postponement would lead to a revision of the timetable. We'll have to rely on the previous one for a further 6 months, until the summer change scheduled for 6 June. We'll also need to rethink what is worthwhile since the Ceneri base tunnel is the backbone of the entire project".

