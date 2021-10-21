Return of the Locarno Ice rink

Locarno will not lose its Christmas village this winter. Following the pandemic, Locarno On Ice is expected to return with a «COVID» version. This is the desire of the co-organizer and promoter Samantha Bourgoin: «The cantonal authorization is not yet given - she specifies -. Once the «game rules» will be cleared, we will check feasibility with the sponsors».

The plan is to set up an open-air Christmas village with an ice rink, igloos, gastronomic and shopping booths. « We have met with the cantonal authorities and have received the go-ahead for the ice rink, which is an outdoor sports infrastructure, so it will not require a «COVID-pass» to enter it. As for the rest of the village, always in agreement with the Canton, we are currently refining the «formula» of the proposal. Obviously everything will depend on the pandemic trend. In any case, I’m pleased that Locarno On Ice can be held again in Piazza Grande, partly because, in addition to being a meeting place and a place for recreation between the generations, which is becoming increasingly popular, I believe that it would send out an effective anti-depressant message in these difficult financial years, leading to a return to normality».

Support from City Hall

Mayor Alain Scherrer was pleased to hear that efforts are being made to restore vibrancy to the city’’s «living room». «Last year we needed to make up for the void that was left by Locarno On Ice due to the pandemic. It’ s clear that the ice rink, the lights, the decorations and the commercial activities of Locarno On Ice create a completely different atmosphere in the city. Therefore, as City Hall, we will provide the support necessary for the event to take place again, of course respecting the regulations and laws on public health».

Volunteers are sought

While the plans and guidelines for using the rink are already quite clear, as for the events, the concerts and the other events held within the village, confirms Bourgoin, the channel of communication with the Canton’s authorities is always open. «The ‘’machine’’ of Locarno On Ice is preparing, however it needs the precious support of the sponsors, who are indispensable this year as never before considering the many unknowns linked to the pandemic. In fact, the organization will have to be adapted to a possible new pandemic wave. But just as essential are the collaborators. I take this opportunity to make an appeal: we will need staff to manage the village, so I invite those interested to contact us on the website www.locarno-on-ice.ch».

