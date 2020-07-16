Returning to Belgium from Ticino? Test & quarantine recommended

For travellers returning to Belgium from Ticino a recomendation to quarantine and take a test has been put into place. Ticino is considered an ‘orange zone’ and on the list of countries at risk - anticipated by Ticinonews - issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our canton has been included in the category of ‘possible travel but subject to quarantine and return tests’, together with Cyprus, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Sweden.