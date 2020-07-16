  • 1
Corriere3
Coronavirus
Estate in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Coronavirus
Estate in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Returning to Belgium from Ticino? Test & quarantine recommended

PANDEMIC UPDATES

Ticino has been considered as an ‘orange zone’ by the Belgian government, while Switzerland falls within the green belt

Returning to Belgium from Ticino? Test &amp; quarantine recommended
© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Returning to Belgium from Ticino? Test & quarantine recommended

© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

For travellers returning to Belgium from Ticino a recomendation to quarantine and take a test has been put into place. Ticino is considered an ‘orange zone’ and on the list of countries at risk - anticipated by Ticinonews - issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our canton has been included in the category of ‘possible travel but subject to quarantine and return tests’, together with Cyprus, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Sweden.

The rest of Switzerland has been recognised as being in the ‘green category’ despite the fact that in June there were 66 cases in Ticino (1.9 infections per 10,000 inhabitants), while in the Canton of Vaud there are 280 (3.5) and in the Canton of Zurich even over 500 (3.6).

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1