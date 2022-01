The 2022 road tax bill, should be paid, including online, by March 1. The new formula aims to align the road tax charged in Ticino with the national average, according to the principles of environmental sustainability and coverage of road network costs.

The amount collected by the Canton in 2022 for circulation taxes will total 134.4 million Swiss francs - slightly higher than in 2021 - approximately 3.6 million Swiss francs are added for navigation taxes.

Payments can be made online usine the e-bill procedure, which starting this year will also include the customary information leaflet in the form of a PDF attachment, titled «Info mobilità 2022»

Every year the Traffic Department issues about 580,000 invoices, and the introduction of the QR invoice will in particular allow users to make payments digitally, quickly and easily by scanning.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata