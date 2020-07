A thief armed with a Swiss army knife demanded money from a 16-year-old boy waiting at the station. It happened on Wednesday night, July 15th, around 11.55 pm in Agno near the FLP station. The culprit was immediately stopped by a patrol of the Malcantone Est municipal police and then taken over by the cantonal police. Nobody was hurt. The indvidual was released after questioning. The hypotheses of crime against the 18 year old are robbery and contravention of the Federal Law on Narcotic Drugs.