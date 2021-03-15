  • 1
Robbery in Lugano: two arrests made

TICINO

The Juvenile Magistracy and the Cantonal Police announced earlier today that a 17-year-old Algerian citizen and a 16-year-old Tunisian citizen both asylum seekers residing in Mendrisiotto were arrested on charges relating to a series of burglaries in Ticino as well as of theft that resulted in robbery on March 12 at a house in Melide.

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

The resident after finding the two in their apartment, managed to stop the 16-year-old until the arrival of the police. The 17-year-old, fled after a fight with the owner. The police arrested the 17 year old later in Mendrisiotto.

The charges of crime against the two are those of robbery, repeated theft, trespassing and damage. The investigation, coordinated by the Juvenile Judiciary, will now have to clarify the possible involvement of the 17-year-old and the 16-year-old in other similar episodes that have occurred locally. No further information will be released at the moment.

