Roche will soon launch a rapid test for Covid-19 that can deliver results within 15 minutes. It is expected to be available in Europe by the end of September and the pharmaceutical company also plans to apply for authorisation in the United States.

The test can be performed without a laboratory infrastructure, with a nasal swab, and has a high degree of reliability, writes Roche in a statement released last night. The group initially plans to put 40 million preparations on the market per month: by the end of the year, however, the production capacity will be more than doubled.

‘As flu season approaches, it’s important to know if a person has the flu or the coronavirus’ said Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche’s diagnostic division, quoted in the note. To contain the spread of Covid-19, the possibility of checks that provide fast answers to doctors and patients is necessary.

The news was very well received by analysts. The test will allow quick checks at the entrance to health facilities, writes a Vontobel expert. A specialist from Mirabaud Securities also predicts very high demand for the new product, especially in regions still hard hit by the pandemic.

Therefore, there will be no shortage of impulses on the revenue front and investors are also convinced of this: on the Zurich stock exchange in the first half hour of trading, the dividend right of the company - in fact the Genussschein is the main listed share - earned over 2, 5%.

