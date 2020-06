Tennis star Roger Federer tops the list of highest-paid athletes in the world in the past year with earnings of $ 106.3 million (102 million francs). This is what emerged from the ranking established by the American magazine "Forbes". The Grand Slam record holder (20) essentially owes first place to his advertising contracts and private partnerships, which guaranteed him 100 million admissions between June 1st, 2019 and June 1st, 2020, the period taken considered by ‘Forbes’. The remainder, $ 6.3 million, comes from his earnings on the ATP circuit.

Federer is the second most active sportsman after Tiger Woods to break through the $ 100 million ad revenue threshold in a year. It is the first time that the 38-year-old Rhenish tennis player is at the top of the Forbes ranking, thanks in particular to his recent collaboration with the Japanese textile brand Uniqlo, which has guaranteed him $ 300 million in 10 years. The Swiss, who was only fifth in the same rankings last year, is one step ahead of Juventus' Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has made $ 105 million in the past twelve months. In his case, the salary, coming from his club, Juventus, is the main source of income, with 60 million dollars, while advertising and promotional earnings reach 45 million. The top three in the ranking are in a "handkerchief",