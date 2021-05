Roger Federer, the tennis champion, is auctioning off his impressive collection of memorabilia: a genuine treasure trove of tennis shirts, rackets and shoes accumulated over the past 21 years with the support of his wife and family will be auctioned at Christie’s from June 23 to July 14. According to Italian news agency ANSA, Federer hopes to get 1.15 million euros from the sale, which will go to his foundation - the Roger Federer Foundation - and be used for educational purposes in South Africa and Switzerland.

It is the «largest single-owner sports memorabilia collection ever seen on the market,« commented Bertold Mueller, Managing Director for Continental Europe at the UK-based auction house.

The collection, divided into more than 300 lots, will be on display in Hong Kong until next Tuesday. On Sunday, 20 lots from four Grand Slams will be offered in a live auction: Wimbledon and the Australian, French and U.S. Opens. From June 23 to July 14, an online auction will be held with about 300 lots from other tournaments, including his debut at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, when he was just 19 years old.

