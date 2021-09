«During a comprehensive meeting with the staff, the director of RSI, Mario Timbal presented the initial steps of the RSI transformation, which effectively give substance also to the cost-saving plans that have already been announced throughout SRG SSR during 2020: measures that require, nationally, the cutting of 250 jobs by 2024.» This was stated in a press release released today by the broadcaster, which adds: «For the SRG SSR, these new steps imply the need for a reduction of 8 million francs and the relinquishment of 45 full-time jobs, 11 of which have already been terminated through natural staff fluctuation and early retirements, in the course of 2020. The reorganization of the 34 remaining posts will be implemented by the end of 2022 and has been planned by pinpointing structural sectors of intervention, which will make it possible to strike a balance between the resources and flexible production, suited to performing the public service mandate. All this through the quality and diversity of its offering, while developing and diversifying it». The memorandum continued: « The packages agreed upon by the RSI management were submitted in the last few days to the SSM Lugano social partner, who will now initiate a period of participation in which all employees are invited to contribute and which will conclude at the end of September. The ultimate decisions in this area will be taken and communicated by mid-October. The RSI management has addressed this reduction in jobs by focusing on natural turnover, early retirement and trying to minimize the impact on staff, though redundancies are not ruled out at this stage. The RSI management is optimistic that the phase of participation, in cooperation with the company’s social partners, will make it possible to significantly reduce the possible social impact of the package of actions. The restructuring process that has been inaugurated today is based on three cornerstones: a greater transversality in the generation, production and distribution of content; a greater simplification of production and decision-making processes; an ever more rigorous mapping of all organizational and operational flows, which will make the company even more responsive, flexible, rapid and present. The reorganization also envisages new decision-making and organizational flows that can support the creative process, while at the same time bringing the various publics of Southern Switzerland, along with their interests and needs, to the center of its public service offering. The sectors subject to reorganization include the placement of the RSI Archives in the Culture and Society Department, acknowledging their enormous value and potential as cultural heritage, Rete Due is transferred to the Culture Sector, while the streams of Rete Uno and Rete Tre are assigned to the Programmes and Image Department. As part of the process of repositioning and redefining RSI’s cultural offerings (TV, radio and digital), a selection process will be launched for the role of Head of the RSI Culture Sector, a role currently held ad interim by the Head of the Culture and Society Department,« the press release concludes.