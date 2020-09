S. Pellegrino Sapori Ticino returned home and toasted the first evening in Ticino for their fourteenth edition. The opening evening was held at the glorious Hotel Splendide Royal in Lugano. The event greeted its continued loyal audience with a Grand Opening - in homage to the Swiss Deluxe Hotel group which brought together 40 of the best 5-star hotels in all of Switzerland, as well as their top chefs.

The red thread of excellence created a menu that managed to highlight the dishes of Domenico Ruberto (owner and executive chef of the gastronomic jewel of the Splendide Royal Hotel, the Il Due Sud Restaurant), Christian Bertogna (executive chef of the Lausanne Palace & Spa, Lausanne) and the very young starred Marco Campanella (Hotel Eden Roc in Ascona).

The event was in full compliance with current regulations hosting less than a hundred guests, the evening represented an important signal to launch a message of recovery and hope - in particular for a sector such as the restaurant industry which has particularly suffered from the health emergency.

Accompanied by the wines of the Ticino ‘4 musketeers’ of wine (Delea, Gialdi, Tamborini and Brivio), took star places with their labels - the legendary Quattromani served with its 2017 vintage. The dishes presented by the chefs were a great success.

A balanced and choral gastronomic journey that pampered its guests in the name of haute cuisine, elegantly accompanied by matching wines such as Sanzeno Viognier by Tamborini and Bianco Rovere by Gialdi Vini.

Starting yesterday evening, S.Pellegrino Sapori Ticino will carry the national flag of good food again. The theme of this edition, in fact, is precisely Swiss cuisine and some of its most representative chefs will take turns in our canton in the coming weeks. More important than ever message, that of the event, to support national professionals, who carry out day after day a mission devoted to quality.

For more details: http://www.sanpellegrinosaporiticino.ch/

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata