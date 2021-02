The orange-tinged snow in Valais , the yellow sky above the Federal Palace, the cars smeared with sand and mud in Geneva. On Saturday, the photos of these phenomena, caused by particles of Saharan sand carried by the wind, made the rounds of the web.

But what is the process that triggers events of this kind? And how often do the African particles reach here?

«Western Switzerland was especially affected by the route taken by the air mass carrying the sand particles: it partially spared the south of the Alps by sliding west, and then headed east again.»

What is the meteorological phenomenon that allows natural African particulate to reach us?

«Everything is due to atmospheric depressions: in a turbulent way they manage to raise the sand of the desert, even bringing it up to 5 kilometers high. Particles with a larger diameter precipitate rapidly, while the finer ones remain suspended and are transported. The fact that these reached our latitudes depends on another factor, the appearance of a southern current which, in this case, pushed them towards Europe in about 6-7 hours. This is exactly what happened last weekend»

«The dust, among other things, makes our work more difficult: it brings uncertainty to the forecast models, as they struggle to parameterize this atmospheric element. Furthermore, the dust tends to create condensation nuclei, from which thicker clouds are generated which dissolve less rapidly ».

On the Jungfraujoch (mountain pass on the border between Bern and Valais), at 3,454 meters above sea level, 744 micrograms of sand (in the form of fine dust, PM10) per cubic meter of air were recorded on Saturday. In Switzerland, the limit value for the annual average is 10 micrograms per cubic meter. Are such high values ​​normal in such a phenomenon?

«According to the data collected by the OASI, the concentrations on the ground were not particularly high over the weekend in Ticino. The extreme values ​​recorded on the Jungraujoch are due to the fact that the mountain was located right in the center of the ‘’ cloud of dust ‘’. As mentioned, then, the particles travel several kilometers in height, their concentration therefore increases parallel to the altitude ».

How does the dispersion of this dust occur?

«The dispersion basically occurs in two ways. If the current that pushes them subsides quickly, the particles settle independently on the ground. Otherwise, they are carried by the wind until they fall and join the rain, which are then very visible on the windshields of cars or on the windows of houses».

How often does the Saharan sand reach our country?

«Events like this happen quite frequently, we just can’t see them with the naked eye. According to data collected between 2001 and 2017, Saharan dust has reached us every year between 10 and 50 times. In most cases, however, the dust had concentrations too low for the population to detect. The last event of this magnitude occurred on February 21, 2014, but the phenomenon has been observed for a long time and first documented observation dates back to 1867».

«We can learn a lesson from this: pollution in the air is not only local: this dust has traveled from Africa to us and in some cases can even reach the United States. If all the particulates were visible, perhaps we would pay more attention to our emissions ».

