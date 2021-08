Marriage is a fundamental right in Switzerland, enshrined in article 14 of the Federal Constitution, Operazione Libero reminds in a statement. However, this constitutional right does not currently apply to same-sex couples. A basic fundamental right should not be a privilege. And this disparity in treatment by the state is incompatible with the principles of individual freedom and self-determination, the organization says.

Same-sex couples and their families are a social reality in Switzerland, writes Operation Free. «If we treat same-sex couples equally by law, nothing is taken away from anyone» because «no one loses when love wins,« the statement reads.

Marriage for all also enhances the legal status of children of same-sex couples. The State fulfils its role by providing all parents with the best possible framework conditions in the best interests of the children. Same-sex couples will also have access to important rights and full social status. Marriage for all would eliminate the most essential inequalities in the areas of preferential naturalisation, the receipt of widow’s pensions, but also in adoption and reproductive medicine.

In December, parliament approved amendments to the law allowing same-sex couples to marry. As of 2007, same-sex couples can register their union, but cannot marry, unlike in 16 European countries. A committee of representatives of the Federal Democratic Union and the SVP has launched a referendum against the law.

A referendum has been launched against the revision of the Civil Code by non-partisan committees with representatives mainly from the SVP and the Federal Democratic Union (FDF). The opposition mainly criticizes the fact that the changes would be implemented without any changes to the Constitution. In addition, they find sperm donation for lesbian couples «legally and ethically dubious».

