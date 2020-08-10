School, back to class?

Three weeks after the start of the new school year in Ticino, the Council of State organised a meeting with the press to announce the measures decided to return to school. Three remember the past scenarios on the table. In the first case, regular return to class is expected. Hypothesis supported by the DECS of Manuele Bertoli. The other two options are a hybrid form (with lessons partly in class and partly from home) and distance learning

Meanwhile, across 11 cantons the bell rang again today. In compulsory schools pupils returned to class while maintaining compliance with hygiene measures, while in high schools and professional institutes the cantonal authorities were divided on the need to wear a mask. In Lucerne, Aargau, Basel-Landschaft, Schaffhausen and Berne, the mandatory protective device was chosen where the minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be observed.

Half of the cases are after holidays abroad

The first to speak was the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani, who recalled the numbers of the infection. ‘After a low June, we had a fluctuating month of July. There are no signs of a restart of the virus but we remain vigilant’, Merlani explained. The figures contained, he explained, ‘allow us to trace contacts well’. There are currently 13 people in solitary confinement and 40 in quarantine. ‘Interactions have increased so it is normal for people in quarantine to be slightly higher. However, these are still manageable numbers. With the return from abroad we could see these figures increase. As for the countries at risk, there were 769 people who announced themselves, while currently 217 people are observing the quarantine’.

