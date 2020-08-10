School, back to class?

One hundred years ago the famous Italian journalist was born - he was one of the most important figures of the entire twentieth century - grace, calmness but always with an extraordinary acumen - Doti also worked for a decade with us at Corriere del Ticino.
The train will be replaced with a tram-train design - a virtual example has been released - It will be able to travel at 80 kilometers per hour (the current reaching 60) and carry three hundred people - director of the FLP says ‘It will also be quieter and will benefit those who live along the route’