In Ticino, almost 56,000 pupils and over 6,600 teachers return to school. Here’s what you need to know, between spacing and masks.

Who should wear the masks?

The use of masks for children is not recommended in elementary schools. Teachers will instead be required to wear them in shared spaces and when it is not possible to respect the distance of 1.5 meters from students. In middle school for students the use, if correct, is not forbidden. In high school, the use of masks is mandatory for everyone, teachers and students, in shared spaces. Furthermore, it is also mandatory in classrooms where it is not possible to respect the distance of 1.5 meters.

How does it work on public transport?

On public transport it remains the obligation from 12 years of age to wear a mask. Those who are part of a special transport will not be subject to the obligation.

And the school lunch?

As for the school meals, the head of the Administrative Section Giorgio Franchini explained that in high school and post-compulsory schools it was decided to guarantee a distance of one and a half meters between the seats. This measure has led to a reduction in the capacity of the canteens, offset by the introduction of service stations for the delivery of cold meals to students, who will be able to consume them in the classrooms.

What to do if your child shows any symptoms?

In principle - explained the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani - the rule applies that pupils with acute health problems do not attend school, regardless of the pandemic situation. The symptoms of COVID-19 are common to many of the typical cold-season diseases. In case of symptoms, families will keep their child at home and in case of persistence or doubts they will evaluate the specific situation with their doctor «and also the need or not to proceed with the test.

When is quarantine for a class or school?

Any class or school quarantine will be decided on a case-by-case basis by the cantonal doctor’s office. A single positive case, however, says Merlani, does not lead to a class quarantine. However, if two or more pupils belonging to the same class of compulsory school are found to be positive in a period of less than 10 days, the school management will be contacted by the Cantonal Doctor’s Office which will assess the need for quarantine for the class and , if necessary, also of the teacher (s) and / or on the basis of the information that will be collected «.

