Tomorrow school classrooms reopen its been a long awaited day - even more than usual, given the conditions.

But what should we do if we experience some of the characteristic symptoms of the virus? Cantonal Doctor Giorgio Merlani talks to ‘onthespot’.

School resumes tomorrow across Ticino. What are the main concerns you may have?

Resuming some sort of normality will entail an inevitable period of adjustment for everyone. According to current knowledge, children, especially younger ones, get sick less often than adults. Generally in children, the infection has a mild course with mild symptoms. There is also no scientific evidence that children transmit the disease to adults. Children and young people need to return to their activities and regain normalcy to allow development as harmonious as possible. The Department of Education, of culture and sport has developed models of protection plans for compulsory and post-compulsory schools following the provisions of the Ordinance on measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, and each school has prepared a specific protection in accordance with these indications.

With the resumption of schools, there will be more exchanges between adults and children / young people not belonging to the same family circle, just think of public transport. What advice can you give in these types of close contact situations?

It is essential to enhance the experience gained in recent months. We all know the importance of washing your hands frequently and using a disinfectant. Also important is the use of masks where it is not possible to keep distances. This measure has in fact been made mandatory on all public transport in Switzerland. We also add that, albeit with protective measures, residential colonies, organised sports courses and nursery school activities were held during the summer without particular complications.

How should one address a situation if a child shows one or more symptoms which could be typically related to the season but also to the coronavirus? Tell us which specific symptoms you should keep your child at home?

In principle, the rule applies that pupils with acute health problems do not go to school, regardless of the pandemic situation. The symptoms of COVID-19 are common to many of the typical cold-season diseases and a priority cannot be distinguished. In case of symptoms, the families will keep their child at home and in case of persistence or doubts they will evaluate the specific situation with their doctor.

If you decide to keep your child at home, what are the protocals? Would quarantine be recommended for them as well pending improvements in their child’s health?

Students are in principle subject to the obligation to attend. If a pupil presents symptoms and therefore cannot go to school, the parents will decide whether to contact the doctor, who will decide on whether a test should be made. The quarantine for close contacts (parents and other cohabitants) is foreseen only in the case of confirmed positivity of the child.

When should you test your child? And if you decide to test your child, should the parents do it too?

You need to test your children if the attending physician deems it appropriate to perform the test

As in any situation, common sense applies. A single cough is certainly not enough to define that it is a cough, just as a sneeze or a simple runny nose is not a cold. If in doubt, contact your doctor

The mask is a hotly debated topic. How and when should it be used in the school environment?

We reiterate that, in general, the recommendation to wear a mask is given whenever the distance of at least 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. As regards the school, the situation is diversified according to the age of the pupils and the spaces available. Basically, in shared spaces (corridors, teachers’ classrooms, school entrance and exit), the use of masks by teachers and other adults is mandatory in every school level. The use of masks by teachers is optional in school classrooms where a distance of at least 1.5 meters from the students can be maintained. For younger students (infancy and elementary school) it is not recommended to wear the mask, as it requires to be carried and handled correctly to carry out its protective function. The voluntary use of masks by students of middle school and post-compulsory school age is possible. In post-compulsory schools, in the event that it is not possible to guarantee the spacing of at least 1.5 meters between people (between students, between teachers, and between students and teachers) in the classrooms it is mandatory to wear a mask for both teachers and for students.

What rules should parents followdriopping the children at school?

The model of the protection plan of compulsory schools provides that a distance of at least 1.5 meters between adults, as well as between students and adults, is maintained on the square and the parts outside the schools. The stationing of groups should be avoided. The entry and exit from the school are organised by each single site in order to reduce contacts between teachers, students and parents. Accompanying students to school by grandparents or people at risk is not recommended.

What situations can trigger the quarantine of a class or even an educational institution?

A possible class or school quarantine will be decided, after an analysis of the situation, on a case-by-case basis, by the cantonal doctor’s office. In principle, a single positive case in a compulsory school class does not lead to a class quarantine. However, if two or more pupils belonging to the same class of compulsory school in a period of less than 10 days are positive, the school management will be contacted by the Cantonal Doctor’s Office which will assess the need for quarantine for the class and, if necessary, also of the teacher (s) and / or on the basis of the information that will be collected. The school will inform the parents of the pupils in the classes concerned. The sole authority to decide the procedures for intervention is the cantonal doctor’s office,

Should a pupil test positive what are the steps to take?

Once the report of a positive test is received, the case will be evaluated and any close contacts we had in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms will be identified. The usual contact and information procedures will be implemented. People who have had close contact - less than 1.5 meters - unprotected (without a mask) will be ordered to quarantine.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata