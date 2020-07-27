Schools & Universities in Ticino share their protection methods for students returning in September

On August 10 the government releases the news pending in relation to reopening of schools across the canton. In the meantime there are at least three institutes that in particular are already looking with great attention to epidemiological evolution in the world today: Franklin University Switzerland - TASIS The American School of Switzerland and USI - Università della Svizzera italiana.

In recent months the eyes of the world have been focused on Europe - today the pandemic is of particular concern across the United States - these three institutes are home to a large number of students from these regions. For this reason, both have instigated strict programmes protecting all students and teachers.

Franklin University Switzerland

Masks will be mandatory in all public spaces across campus and where it is not possible to keep a two metre distance.

Vice President Sarah Steinert Borella explains, more or less 300 students will arrive in September, more than half of whom will return from the USA or one of the countries on the list - for this reason we organised ourselves so that these students can be placed in quarantine in one of our residences completely dedicated to this purpose, where they can take advantage of the canteen service directly in their rooms, but also follow the lessons online - once the quarantine period has passed students will be able to follow the traditional teaching in class - explains Steinert BoSSrella, ‘we do not have large classes but classrooms that normally host 24 students’ in any case to ensure social distance for classes with more than 12 students we will provide a second classroom next to the one where the lesson is held and where the course can be streamed. In this way the distance will be guaranteed, but at the same time the professor will be able to go back and forth without problems and remain more in contact with the students and it will be easier to organise group work. When all this is not possible, obviously, the lessons will be online.

Masks will be mandatory in all public spaces across campus and where it is not possible to keep a two metre distance. In any case, if necessary, the institute does not exclude making it mandatory for everyone in the future. The Swisscovid application will be mandatory for everyone: We are very confident with this technology, explains Steinert Borella remarking that the same parents abroad have greatly appreciated the possibility of using the application. It will be difficult to control everyone, but to date no one has said against. It is a difficult situation for everyone - being in Switzerland is fortunate: we are in contact with many colleagues in the United States where the situation is very worrying.

TASIS The American School in Switzerland

It is expected that all boarding pupils at the school will be tested for coronavirus and all will be invited to download the SwissCovid application.

TASIS director of admissions Wiliam Eichner explains - in about a month a hundred students will arrive from the so-called risk areas. For this reason, also at the institute of Montagnola, where elementary, middle and high school students stay, they have already implemented several measures - as in the case of Franklin University a dedicated area of ​​the campus has been entirely dedicated to students who will have to observe the quarantine period and will be completely isolated from other students. Furthermore, it is expected that all pupils at the school will be tested for coronavirus and all will be invited to download the SwissCovid application. In addition, he continues we have made a major investment in Plexiglas to be used in the classroom but also to separate the seats in the canteen, which will also be personal. At the entrance to the campus, there will also be thermal cameras to immediately monitor the temperature of students, staff and teachers. Currently, adds Eichner about the SwissCovid application, all our teachers have downloaded it and, although it is not mandatory, we hope that the students will also do it’ But in addition to this technology, we will also pay close attention to the tracking of student contacts: It is essential to know who and when a student came into contact. With the measures taken, we are ready to guarantee the tracking - and in the event of a positive coronavirus case, explains Eichner.

USI - Università della Svizzera italiana

classes will be divided into two groups that will alternate each week: one in attendance and one online.

We are also preparing for the beginning of the academic year at the Università della Svizzera italiana Boas Erez director of USI shared on Teleticino, the classes will be divided into two groups that will alternate each week: one in attendance and one online. For those who will not be able to arrive in Switzerland or will have to stay in quarantine, the teacher with an assistant is expected to organise all online activities.

