Schools & Universities in Ticino share their protection methods for students returning in September EDUCATION & CORONAVIRUS MEASURES Three leading education institutions in Ticino are preparing for the arrival of students from various countries that are on the ‘at risk’ register - Here are how Franklin University Switzerland - TASIS (The American School in Switzerland) and USI Università della Svizzera italiana are managing the safety of their students. Special quarantine sites are planned along with swabs for all young people starting in September.