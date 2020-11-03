Second wave mayhem - what will be missing from the shelves this time? PANDEMIC Mileage lines in front of supermarkets, shopping trolleys overflowing with tins and toilet paper - a fight to obtain the last delivery spot on online sites. The second wave of infections raises concerns that with the renewed containment measures these images linked to shopping already experienced last spring will also resurface. However, large retailers say they are ready and prepared to face any emergencies, among other things in a particularly challenging period due to the approaching holidays.