Removing an abusive partner from the home is the most urgent step, fundamental to avoid further, more serious consequences. This measure usually lasts ten days, which should allow the victim to be protected from immediate danger and give the parties involved time to rethink. Sometimes, however, this measure proves to be insufficient and relapses can occur. Raising the issue is the 2019 activity report of the Armònia association, active for thirty years in supporting female victims of violence and in counselling people who are in some way affected by the problem. It will also be discussed during the association's meeting, scheduled for Thursday, 25 June following postponement in recent months due to the healthcare emergency.

Decreased requests

Over the past year Casa Armònia, the upper-Ceneri shelter for victims of domestic violence, registered a decrease in applications for admission. Among the possible causes of this could be the increase in cases of removal from the violent partner's home by the police. It was precisely because of this that those responsible for the association focused on the aspects related to this measure, examining its effects and consequences for both the victim and the husband or partner temporarily forced to leave the shared household. Even considering the fact that after such measures there have been cases where violence has been repeated.

Loneliness and shame

For the women, the Armònia association points out that, once the immediate risk has been removed, they feel loneliness and shame for what they have suffered. But that's not all. Sometimes there can also be fear of retaliation for themselves and their children, if any. Not to mention fears of being judged or not believed. When the police intervene, the law requires the victim to be informed about counselling and therapy centres, but these are not always properly implemented. For this reason, it is hoped that, even in cases of the partner’s removal, the victims won’t be left alone, but will have the opportunity to be welcomed, even for a few hours, by a specific service. "In that way,” underlines the association, “first of all to receive empathic listening necessary for the emotional turmoil of the moment and the first important information". Even a brief intervention, in short, can help in these cases to ensure that women don’t feel abandoned.

The only way to achieve the goal would be a certain number of mandatory talks, in other Swiss cantons such a service has already been created

The focus then shifts to the removed partner, for whom - during the period away from home - there is no immediate outlet. Usually there is a telephone contact, with the possibility of listening, but it’s not mandatory. "In the region,” the Armònia association says, “there is no specific service that accompanies the perpetrator of domestic violence in a path of understanding of what has happened on a personal and relationship level".

Catching up

Emphasising that the only way to achieve the goal would be a certain number of mandatory talks, it is also noted that in other Swiss cantons such a service has already been created. The hope is therefore that Ticino, too, will adapt to the issue, mobilising politics to take a legislative approach.

Meanwhile, after finding that (for various reasons, as we explained in the report published on 7 May) during the lockdown there was not the feared surge of requests for help for domestic violence, the association's activity continues. We remind you that Casa Armònia is active seven days a week and can be reached at 0848 33 47 33. Also available is the Alissa Consultatory, which offers support and information to both women and men with family or relationship problems. The facility can be contacted on 091 826 1375.

