  • 1
Corriere3
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

FRAUD

Six years and eleven months of imprisonment: this was the sentence imposed by the Lucerne criminal court on a German serial scammer living in London & Switzerland and who has apparently left behind certificates of shortage of assets for 40 million francs.

Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months
Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months © CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months © CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Di ats OnTheSpot

The court found him guilty of various crimes, including fraud - embezzlement - forgery of documents and money laundering - he was also sentenced to a monetary penalty and the repayment of several million in compensation to his victims. The judges also charged him with attorney costs (of the victims) and procedural charges for 67,000 francs. The sentence is today.

The prosecution requested a term of eight years and a more severe financial penalty, the defense fought for acquittal. The accused lives in England & Switzerland: he attended his trial on May 25, 2019 - an excellent storyteller emerged, a man always driving beautiful cars and in possession of a private jet. He offered the possibility of making investments, but used the money for his own purposes.

During his trial the accused forcefully rejected the charges, claiming that he always abided by contracts. A lawyer for the victims - an employee and a German prince: lost about 4 million - spoke of a scammer who leaves scorched earth behind.

Already convicted in Germany, where a further proceeding is underway, the man has registered everything to his wife, according to the prosecutor’s office. From 2004 to 2014 he lived in Lucerne as a flat-rate foreigner.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 2
    Image

    Coronavirus skeptics: insecure and frustrated

    CORONAVIRUS

    There are those who are against the current restrictions on personal freedom - those who are afraid of a spy state - those who believe it is a great farce and those who think that SARS-CoV-2 is a biological weapon produced in the laboratory. In an interview with the SonntagsZeitung, the head of the Department of Health Alain Berset warns against those who spread conspiracy theories. According to the federal councillor, a new movement is taking shape to undermine a democratic and fact-based societ

  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    Image

    Ducrot: Ticket price increase? It would be wrong

    TRAIN TRAVEL

    SBB director general expects railway company to receive 400 million from the 900 million aid package for public transport approved to the National - In the near future no price increases are planned

  • 1
  • 1