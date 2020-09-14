Serial fraudster sentenced to 6 years and 11 months

The court found him guilty of various crimes, including fraud - embezzlement - forgery of documents and money laundering - he was also sentenced to a monetary penalty and the repayment of several million in compensation to his victims. The judges also charged him with attorney costs (of the victims) and procedural charges for 67,000 francs. The sentence is today.

The prosecution requested a term of eight years and a more severe financial penalty, the defense fought for acquittal. The accused lives in England & Switzerland: he attended his trial on May 25, 2019 - an excellent storyteller emerged, a man always driving beautiful cars and in possession of a private jet. He offered the possibility of making investments, but used the money for his own purposes.

During his trial the accused forcefully rejected the charges, claiming that he always abided by contracts. A lawyer for the victims - an employee and a German prince: lost about 4 million - spoke of a scammer who leaves scorched earth behind.

Already convicted in Germany, where a further proceeding is underway, the man has registered everything to his wife, according to the prosecutor’s office. From 2004 to 2014 he lived in Lucerne as a flat-rate foreigner.

