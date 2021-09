An industrial accident occurred this morning, around 11 am, on a construction site in Via Istituto Rusca in the town of Gravesano. According to the initial information gathered by Rescue Media, a builder working on the roof of a house under renovation, for unknown reasons, fell from a height of about two meters, landing on the concrete slab below. The rescuers of the Croce Verde of Lugano attended the scene and, considering the uncomfortable position of the patient, alerted the Technical Intervention Unit of the Fire Brigade of Lugano that retrieved the victim and transported him to street level. The injuries reported were considered serious although apparently not life threatening. The police were also on site for investigation.