«He cleared the way for abuse by transforming it into normality». It is one of the key passages of the sentence by which a former field hockey coach (on trial since yesterday) was condemned to six years in prison for abusing his son and molesting minors. «His guilt is very serious - said Judge Mauro Ermani in the courtroom - he has intensely damaged the development of his son and another boy, taking away their opportunity to grow up normally and to discover sexuality in the right way, with their peers. A son who «had been rejected by his mother and had no other points of reference but his father, whom he considered an idol.» He betrayed him.

The man also had intimate relations with another boy. «He took advantage of a young man for whose parents were absent or inadequate, but he did it more because of his own immaturity rather than a desire to take sexual advantage of him.» A separate allegation involves the harassment of some of the boys who frequented his home. «He had turned his home into a sort of amusement park where boys could do anything that was forbidden to them - drink, smoke, walk around naked, watch porn videos and masturbate. All for fun.»

Drawing a picture of the defendant, Ermani spoke of «unheard-of selfishness to satisfy his urges» and a «too low accountability of his guilt.» «The expert’s diagnosis,« the judge added, «establishes that the defendant is a pedophile, a person for whom the child is an object, even if not exclusive, of his own sexual desires.

Since the investigation has violated the principles of speed (the facts date back to the early 2000s) and given both the social condemnation to which he has been subjected in recent years, as well as the good behavior in prison, the Court decided for a lesser sentence than that requested by the public prosecutor Chiara Borelli (8 years). The man, who has already spent about two and a half years in prison, will also have to undergo outpatient treatment.

