As announced during the infopoint on 30 April by the Cantonal Chief Medical Officer, the Canton confirms today that the study on the evolution of the seroprevalence of the new coronavirus in the Ticino population is under way. “1,500 Ticino residents have received a letter inviting them to take part in this research. The data collected will make it possible to estimate the spread of the new coronavirus in Ticino and to follow its evolution over the coming months, and will therefore be able to contribute to the development and implementation of targeted measures for the prevention and control of the epidemic in the medium term”, a communication reads.

Detection of the presence of antibodies in a representative population sample, selected randomly by gender and age from the age of 5 years and older, will make it possible to estimate the number of people who have already been exposed to the virus SARS-CoV-2.

Thanks to the collaboration of the Ticino Medical Association, more than a hundred doctors have made themselves available to carry out a test with a pic on the finger. The selected candidates who decide to participate in the study will have to go four times (May, August and November 2020 and May 2021) to a doctor chosen by them among those who have made themselves available.

The Cantonal Chief Medical Officer thanks all the people who have already volunteered spontaneously, but reiterates that it is imperative to include only randomly selected people in the research in order to guarantee, for the benefit of the whole population, statistically significant results that will allow to better understand the epidemiological characteristics of the new coronavirus and the evolution of the epidemic situation over the next few months. It should be remembered that current knowledge regarding the response of the immune system following infection, with or without symptoms, is still very limited. The current tests, including what will be used in the study, are still in the validation phase with respect to their meaning for individual people; therefore, they are still reserved for research uses for the time being.

