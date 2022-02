The markets were dominated by a single color today, following Vladimir Putin’s decision to «react to foreign interference» in Donbass. Investors have sought shelter in the so-called safe haven assets, but the predominant factor in all asset classes was a strong sense of unease. As the VIX fear index shot up to 36 points (+18%), the Russian stock market collapsed, leaving more than 40% on the ground, with trading halted several times. In six days, losses have exceeded 60%. The ruble also suffered with a drop of 6% against the dollar and 5% against the euro, forcing the Bank of Russia to set up intervention plans to support the market. Sales also swept through stock exchanges in all of Europe, including Zurich, with heavy losses of between 3% and 5%. Asian stock markets also responded with sharp falls, albeit less marked (around 2%). In the United States, however, Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq futures fell during the night. Last night Wall Street lost between 2.5% and 3.5%.

The banking sector, from Russia to the United States to Europe, is among those that have suffered the most due to the possibility of Moscow’s withdrawal from the SWIFT international payment system. «Investors are navigating by sight - comments Filippo Fink, investment specialist of the EFG bank -. We have doubts that there will be positive developments in the situation in the short term and in such a context it is very difficult to make portfolio decisions». According to Fink, it is therefore too early to think about the possible opportunities that arise from every collapse. «For the time being, it is important to avoid panic selling, which is the worst thing in turbulent situations. Obviously, if the situation were to fall further, other assessments will have to be made.»

From gold to the franc

While the cannons thundered gold shone, reaching 1,974 dollars an ounce, i.e. the highest level since September 2020. For analysts, the ultimate safe haven asset will remain an attractive asset certainly as long as tensions in Eastern Europe persist. «We do not exclude that the price will soon touch $2,000,« explains Heraeus expert Marc Löffert. But the rush to safe haven assets has also touched German and U.S. government bonds, with sharply falling yields leading the purchases. Nevertheless, points out Alan Mudie, chief investment officer at Woodman, «the persistent inflation pressures we see are likely to limit the extent of the decline in yields.» At the currency level, the franc against the euro fell as low as 1.0289, the most expensive level since the abolition of the exchange rate floor in 2015. «The rush to safe-haven assets naturally also touches the franc and the dollar,« continued Fink. «The euro is the most heavily penalized currency because in the short term it reacts negatively when things go wrong.

And finally, bitcoin again confirmed that it is not counted among the safe haven assets by investors. The queen of cryptocurrencies came to lose 8% and then went back up and stabilized around $36,000. But it could take on another important role in this conflict: five days ago the Ukrainian government legalized bitcoin, completely reversing Kiev’s line. As tensions mount the use of cryptocurrency by Ukrainian NGOs and volunteer groups for war crowdfunding (support for civilians and the wounded) has exploded, as already demonstrated during the protests in Canada.

Slower normalization?

While all eyes are on Kiev, betting on Fed rate increases has plummeted in the US. For investors, the probability of a 50 basis point increase in mid-March has fallen to 25% (previously 40%), while the probability of seven increases by the end of the year has fallen from 55% to 20%. It is also getting more difficult for the ECB, which is looking for the trade-off between supporting growth, fighting inflation and now the exposure of European banks to Russia in terms of corporate loans. Yesterday there was also an informal meeting of the ECB Governing Council ahead of the March meeting. «With the Ukrainian crisis dominating the discussions, the ECB no longer has the same urgency to rush into action,« commented Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING. The conflict, ECB economist Isabel Schnabel confirmed last night, could also delay the end of the institution’s monetary stimuli

