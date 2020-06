The situation in Lombardy

The latest bulletin of contagions in Lombardy, released on June 14, confirms 244 new positive cases in the border region, an increase compared to June 13 (210 cases). The Health and Welfare Minister for the Lombardy region, Giulio Gallera, explained that: "Of the 244 positive cases detected, it is important to highlight that 77 refer to checks following regional serological screening, 12 to residential health care guests and 8 to healthcare professionals. Of the other 147 positive cases related to swabs performed on reporting by the health protection agencies and general practitioners, most showed a weakly positive outcome. A situation that according to experts, the health protection agencies and the prevention unit of the Lombardy Region, can be determined by the previous presence of the virus in the body and not by new outbreaks". According to https://www.cdt.ch/ticino/spesa-in-italia-rischio-minimo-ma-bisogna-stare-attenti-HM2806548 , questioned by the CdT, at this stage of the pandemic, in Lombardy, "we're scraping the bottom of the barrel" (the swabs made yesterday, for example, are 9,336 more than the previous day, ed) and, especially in the provinces closest to the Canton of Ticino, such as Comasco or Varesotto, the risks are "marginal", even if it is not possible to "speak of absolute zero risk".

The mask is mandatory

A mask or clothing useful to cover the respiratory tract, even outdoors, is obligatory over the border. The mandatory wearing of the mask in Lombardy is valid until 30 June , as recently announced by Governor Attilio Fontana. When travelling by car alone or with a partner, this isn't necessary, but it is advised to have it handy when going through customs. If, on the other hand, other people (non-cohabitants) are transported, it is mandatory to wear a mask. No more than three people are allowed in the same vehicle and as far apart as possible, with the two passengers seated on the rear seats.

Customs checks

All the border crossings have been reopened, without restrictions, and the usual customs checks will be carried out , as explained by Donatella Del Vecchio, spokesman for the Federal Customs Administration : "If purchase limits have been exceeded, they must be declared". In addition to the usual controls, checks will be in place to prevent smuggling and cross-border crime.

Supermarkets and shops

As mentioned, a mask is mandatory when entering a supermarket or any commercial establishment. Before entering, it is necessary to queue and maintain social distancing from other customers, and this also applies within the shop. At the entrance, an employee will measure customer body temperature. Once inside, it will be mandatory to disinfect your hands and, in some cases, use the disposable gloves provided by the operator. Use of cash is also not recommended in Italy.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata