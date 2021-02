(Updated at 12) - New information was shared today at Palazzo delle Orsoline in Bellinzona updating citizens on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Ticino . The only speaker present in the room was the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani .

195 cases of the English variant in Ticino

After starting with a moment’s delay, the cantonal doctor began the press meeting by summarizing the figures concerning the infection in the canton. In national comparison, Ticino, Merlani pointed out, has a very low level of positives, being in third last place among all the Swiss cantons. Speaking of the English variant, in Ticino this is present with 195 cases, between 10 and 25% of all infections, depending on the days.

The situation in schools

With regard to the situation in schools, Merlani reiterated that on a general level the danger of transmission of the virus among children is less than among adults. However, these variants have a higher level of contagiousness and this is also reflected in schools. Considering this, and also in consideration of the fact that inside the classrooms there is no obligation to have a mask (in elementary school), it was decided that with the presence of a positive case the procedure was to the quarantine of the whole class).

In middle school, where masks are worn, there is no need for automatic quarantine, Merlani further specified and adding that the Morbio Inferiore case was handled with greater caution because it was the first.

How many students are currently in isolation

At the moment, the situation in schools sees the following number of children and young people in isolation:

- 5 to kindergartens

- 30 in elementary school

- 14 to middle school

- 11 in upper secondary education

- 12 to vocational schools.

Shorter quarantines only in certain cases

Referring to the proposed changes to the regulations currently in force Merlani focused on the idea of ​​shortening the duration of the quarantine. The currently foreseen period of 10 days, in Ticino, can be shortened to 7 days but only under certain conditions:

- if the person has been in contact with someone infected with a classical and non-English variant;

- on the seventh day, a PCR test must be done at one’s own expense. The antigenic will not be enough;

- the shortening of the quarantine with return to the workplace will be possible only if the person carries out a profession that provides for social distancing. For contact jobs such as hairdressers, masseurs, etc., it will therefore not be possible to return to this type of profession before ten days.

Mass test, little relevance

Speaking of the possibility of carrying out mass tests, Merlani asserted that the Confederation has allowed to carry out similar analyses in some areas. «It is correct to use mass tests in particular situations, but their scientific relevance is scarce. It is important to try to use these tools adequately, without risking false hopes». «These tests are reliable but if they lead to no longer respecting the anti-COVID regulations, that’s not good. The Canton of Ticino is making its own reflections on the matter, but I cannot say that mass tests will be carried out everywhere from Monday, we are trying to understand what is proportionate and useful to do to counter the epidemic with this means as well».

The situation in elderly homes

Vaccinations have restarted in elderly homes and will continue until February 11 with the last doses. It can be expected that the facilities an be considered immunologically safer starting from February 18, that is at least one week after the submission of the last doses. From then on, the limitations of the freedoms of guests and relatives could be eased and it will be possible to return to visit care homes afterward.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata