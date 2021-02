Over the past two decades, the issue of lowering the minimum voting age to sixteen has crept up on the political sphere of several countries. The issue has returned to the forefront in Switzerland, after the Commission of Political Institutions of the Council of States also supported a proposal that also veers in this direction, thus giving the green light for the elaboration of the project which, should it overcome the obstacle parliamentary, will be submitted to the people.

The process promises to be long, the debate is heated, yet it would be a mistake to address the issue from a strictly political point of view: it concerns a broader dimension, which goes from the civic training of our young people to their independence of judgment, from their ability to critically sift through the enormous mass of information they receive every day,

Let’s start with an observation: talking about the alleged political immaturity of young people is as easy as it is misleading. When Austria became the first European country to allow 16-year-olds to vote in 2007, a study revealed that new voters were as well informed as older people and even more likely to vote than the 18-21 age group. A tendency perhaps toward that of sensitivity rather than of ideological commitment: undoubtedly regulatory acts such as the CO2 law or objects such as the reform of the old-age pension represent issues that affect the interests and future of young people in a particular and lasting way rather than other segments of the population, and there are many 16-year-olds today who are well aware of this correlation. Another point to think about is the average age of voters at the latest elections: the demographic evolution of Switzerland means that it is well over 50 years old. Attempting to lower this number may appear to be a logical and common sense choice.

While on the one hand it cannot be ignored that the highest non-voting rate is found in the 18-34 age group (just 33% participation in 2019), it is now comforting to note a certain excitement of the very young towards public affairs, even in Ticino: and the introduction in Ticino of civic education in middle schools following the affirmation of the popular vote «Let’s educate young people for citizenship» is aimed precisely at raising awareness, starting from middle school. Of course, the lowering of the minimum voting age also remains a theme of political strategy: the more traditionalist parties could fear in this concession a fearful call to the polls of the so-called «followers of Greta», young people with a strong inclination for green issues that would reinforce the «green wave» and the related street demonstrations that the pandemic has suspended. But it is a hypothesis, not a certainty, as the case of Austria still demonstrates, where the balance has not shifted.

Exactly half a century after the introduction of women’s suffrage and thirty years after the lowering of the threshold to eighteen-year-olds, it is significant that the return to discuss insistently about sixteen-year-olds at the polls. However, the discrepancy between the lowering of the voting age (not of eligibility) and the rights and duties that are reached two years later represents an argument that conditions the debate. Yet the world is changing rapidly, and with it the younger generations: reflecting on the question again is a must, beyond the political barriers.

