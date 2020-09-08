Should under 12’s be tested?

Schools have been restarted, positive cases have been found among students. It is no coincidence that yet another ‘derby’ linked to the coronavirus has developed: should under-12s be tested exactly like adults? In the split we have the ‘FOR’ and the ‘AGAINST for tests in the younger children - Some who say ‘Testing younger children is too invasive’ - new uncertainties. CdT ‘onthespot’ reached out to Virginie Masserey, head of the Infection Control section at the FOPH.

During the winter months, every child is affected by various viruses

Its often trivial viruses

Firstly lets define the position of the FOPH on the matter. “Everyone, in the presence of symptoms related to the virus, should undergo the test, including children. But for those under the age of 12, there may be exceptions’ . In fact, Masserey notes, they are rarely infected with SARS-CoV-2, and rarely transmit it. “They often have respiratory symptoms due to trivial viruses, and then it can also be difficult to test them, especially the little ones. In the beginning, if they have symptoms, they have to stay home. If they have COVID-19, it is because, more often than not, they have been infected by an adult from their own family. It is therefore necessary to understand if an adult in the child’s entourage has symptoms, and to test it. In the beginning it is the pediatrician who decides with the parents, even if the same decision can also be taken by the cantonal doctor. The importance of a test can be linked to a contact tracing, or to a possible outbreak in the same class. Swiss pediatricians are even pushing to avoid child tests whenever possible. But according to Virginie Masserey ‘there is no difference of opinion’ in this sense. “We re-evaluate the recommendations with them according to the epidemiological situation. With the increase in the number of cases, it will be necessary to understand if even among children there are more infections: and to understand this - one must necessarily pass the tests’. But according to Virginie Masserey ‘there is no difference of opinion’ in this sense. “We re-evaluate the recommendations with them according to the epidemiological situation.

A negative test during this period does not exclude an infection

The position of Pédiatrie suisse

On Sunday NZZ am Sonntag reported the opinion of the Geneva virologist Isabella Eckerle, according to which ‘more’ tests are needed. A blanket approach ‘Her position is that of a laboratory specialist’ - underlines Masserey - The FOPH and pediatricians integrate both practical and everyday aspects into their reflections. Yesterday, Pédiatrie Suisse, the national professional organisation, meanwhile reacted strongly to Eckerle’s own statements. In a statement, he took a stand: ‘A general screening of any acute respiratory infection among children of all ages is neither appropriate nor practicable’ and then: ‘The concept of contact tracing based on children is illusory’ again it is noted that during the winter months, every child is affected by various viruses. “The request to test them for each new disease overloads doctors’ offices, emergency units and test centres along with testing the youngest children dozens of times is unacceptable and disproportionate’. Finally - ‘A general misdirection does not lead to a stabilisation of the daily schooling but on the contrary to numerous absences’.

A general misdirection does not lead to a stabilisation of the daily schooling but on the contrary to numerous absences

Alternatives are tried

Now we are talking about the possibility of introducing less invasive tests, designed specifically for children under the age of 12. ‘We are discussing saliva tests or throat swabs, instead of the usual nasal swabs - explains Masserey - But first of all we need to check the value of the results’. Broadening the subject, according to Eckerle herself it would be advisable to use masks even in elementary school classes. ‘It is a question of finding a balance between preventing the spread on the one hand and, on the other, the well-being of children and maintaining the most appropriate social relationships for their age’, explains Masserey herself. ‘But the risk of transmission of the virus must always be taken into consideration. At the moment, the use of masks for elementary school children is not justified’.

We are discussing saliva tests or throat swabs, instead of the usual nasal swabs

Identify quickly

Returning to the subject of tests, but taking into consideration the population as a whole - tests that are faster than those used today seem to be on the way. ‘Yes, they are tests that can recognise the virus in less than two hours and they begin to appear on the market. The method is different from the PCR recommended today (a nucleic acid detection). Before they can be used, laboratories must validate them, i.e. evaluate their performance in real conditions. The FOPH could later include them in the recommendations. ‘ The more rapid a test is, the more contagion is basically controllable. “Yes, the faster the symptomatic person undergoes the test, but also the faster the result of this test arrives, the better the propagation control will be. In fact, you have to quickly identify the ‘contacts’ to quarantine them,

The 10 day compromise

The issue of quarantine is increasingly topical. Yesterday Alain Berset and the cantonal directors of health also discussed it. The position of the FOPH is clear. ‘The 10-day quarantine is currently the best approach to limit the progression of the number of cases. Based on the available data, it appears that half of people develop symptoms more than 5 days after infection. And then the duration of the incubation can last up to 14 days: a negative test during this period does not exclude an infection. The Swiss position, with a 10-day quarantine is already a pragmatic compromise. A reduction in duration is currently unthinkable. However, we continue to follow the evolution of knowledge, of the epidemiological situation, but also the recommendations of the WHO and ECDC (the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, ed). In this sense, revisions cannot be excluded’.

