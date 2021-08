In attendance waa the medical director Tiziano Cassina and professors Giovanni Pedrazzini and Stefanos Demertzis. Healthcare Director Cassina explained that: «Help was not promptly given because no one was present when Marco Borradori suffered a cardiovascular arrest.» Professor Pedrazzini added: «He arrived after approximately one hour of mechanical cardiac massage: the heart condition was already extremely advanced, with a heart that had virtually stopped, the condition of a prolonged patient». Prof. Demertzis: « The cardiac system was not able to sustain the circulatory system and the patients body, now the machine is able to support the heart and lungs. This is a short-to-medium duration machine, which provides us with time for further diagnostics.» Cassina added, «In the current situation, we are confronted with a picture of extensive damage to all organs, which includes the brain. At this point we do not know if the machine can efficiently and effectively support Marco Borradori. We are tied to a thread of hope that is being gradually extinguished. The continuation of treatment is a choice of the patient more than a medical or family decision, meaning that much depends on how his body will react to the machine. And just how long the machine can continue to work remains with Marco Borradori».