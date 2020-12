Simonetta Sommaruga enters the world ranking of the 100 most influential women in 2020, drawn up by the American magazine Forbes. The President of the Confederation is placed in the 56th place.

The criteria taken into consideration are money, power, influence and presence in the media. Several women were considered for the role they played in managing the pandemic, the Forbes website reads.

Sommaruga is distanced from the top three, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

However, she ranks ahead of highly respected personalities on the international media scene, such as the Barbados singer Rihanna (69) and the American Beyoncé (72) and Taylor Swift (82). On a political level, he is also in front of the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (85).

