Swiss Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga has participated in the July Ministerial in London today. The meeting of more than 40 environment ministers is being held to prepare for the UN Climate Conference COP26, which is scheduled to take place from 31 October to 12 November in the Scottish city of Glasgow, the General Secretariat of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) announced today.

COP26 President Alok Sharma called on Sommaruga and Rwanda’s Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya to engage at the ministerial level, the statement noted. They have to ensure that all countries develop their own climate targets for the same year.

The Swiss government is committed to strong and uniform rules that apply to all countries, the statement added. The Federal Councillor also informed her counterparts of the bilateral climate agreements which Switzerland has concluded with Peru, Ghana and Senegal. Through such agreements, Switzerland draws attention to the fact that such rules are possible in the interests of both countries.

Sommaruga also held bilateral talks with Alok Sharma as well as with the Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata