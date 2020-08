The opening of the Monte Ceneri base tunnel is fast approaching: on Friday the ceremony, preceded by a meeting with Simonetta Sommaruga and representatives of neighboring countries will come together.

What does the opening of the Monte Ceneri base tunnel represent?

AlpTransit, our work of the century, is completed with the Monte Ceneri tunnel. As head of DETEC, I want to give more impetus to the traffic transfer policy. The protection of the Alps is being strengthened. Ticino receives an attractive regional express network, with much shorter travel times between Lugano and Locarno, and Lugano and Bellinzona, the times are almost halved. This is a great improvement for the population of Ticino.

Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Confederation and head of DETEC. © Keystone

This must be quite significant personally as the President of the Confederation and as also Head of the Department of Transport?.

Absolutely - it’s a happy coincidence. As President of the Confederation I think the Monte Ceneri tunnel unites Switzerland even more. The north is even closer to the south. As head of DETEC it is clear to me: With the Ceneri tunnel, many more trucks go from road to rail.

Can you explain the importance of this tunnel for the entire national public transport network, and therefore not only in Ticino?

The people have said yes to AlpTransit and also to the Alpine Initiative. The mandate to Parliament is very clear: freight traffic must take place by rail. This is why the Ceneri tunnel is not only important for Ticino, but for all of Switzerland. At the same time, Ticino gets a better connection thanks to the tunnel.

Can you share your thought on the extension of AlpTransit south of Lugano?

The Federal Government is aware of Ticino’s intention to extend AlpTransit south of Lugano. However, today’s capabilities will also be sufficient in the near future. This is the reason why this extension was not included in the expansion phases, at least up to now. Now in all cases, in view of a next phase of expansion, it is our intention to examine the question.

After four years, what balance can be drawn from the opening of the Gotthard base tunnel in 2016?

The balance is positive overall. Operation works well and the infrastructure is reliable. The population is satisfied with the new and faster connection, and this makes me very happy.

In support of the opening of the Ceneri tunnel, are you now planning new investments to further improve north-south transport?

I spoke of my willingness to lower the costs of the railroad to strengthen the transfer. The Federal Council has approved these proposals. In addition, shippers receive federal support for longer than expected. Parliament agrees. We will also strengthen heavy traffic controls with the new centre of Giornico, at the south portal of the Gotthard motorway tunnel.

What are the next steps of such strategic importance for further growth of public transport in Switzerland?

The Federal Council and Parliament recently decided to carry out many railway expansion projects. This is important. However, we must also take care of what we already have. This is why I want to invest more in railway maintenance. Last spring, I proposed a package of measures worth over 14 billion to the Federal Council. In other countries, maintenance is neglected. Switzerland must act differently.

Last year, you spoke of the Monte Ceneri base tunnel as an end and a beginning how would you describe this new beginning today?

We have completed AlpTransit with the Ceneri tunnel. Now it’s up to the transporters to use it. They need to seize the opportunity to move more freight by rail. Thanks to AlpTransit they save time and money, because they can cross the Alps with longer trains and fewer locomotives. The Ceneri tunnel is also a great opportunity for the population: passengers will arrive earlier at their destination and the express network will offer commuters in Ticino a quick alternative to the car.

The entrance of the two pipes in Camorino. © Keystone / Bally

The opening of the Ceneri base tunnel is particularly significant in this year which has proved difficult for the world of travel. What is your vision of the solution and what will be the new starting point for this campaign in favour of public transport?

The coronavirus crisis has actually hit public transport hard. The number of passengers has collapsed. But now it increases again. This means that the population appreciates public transport and knows what it represents for the basic service. Even in the spring, when schools and shops were closed, we could always count on them. Regional traffic alone comprises 1,400 lines. I am convinced that also in the future the population will want to have a good public transport network.

What is the response that is expected now from Ticino, will this be a historical moment?

I am sure that the Ceneri tunnel will strengthen Ticino. Experience shows that, thanks to better connections, economic, social and cultural exchange also increases along with better connections.

Will the acceleration of public transport paradoxically have the effect of creating a distance between the city and the suburbs?

No, this fear is unfounded. Mendrisiotto, just to give an example linked to current events, will not be cut off, on the contrary, thanks to the express network and local traffic, it will be better connected to the other cities and regions of Ticino. It is true that changes are planned for the stops, but my specialists will analyse the situation again together with a working group along with the canton and SBB will participate. I am confident that we will find a solution in everyone’s interest.

