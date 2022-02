The Swiss people are to vote on February 13 on the media support package. A topic which, as expected, is dividing public opinion. We discuss the issue with the head of DETEC, Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga.

Mrs. Sommaruga, why is it important to support the Law in favour of the media, especially in a disadvantaged linguistic region such as Italian-speaking Switzerland, where the critical mass of audiences is much smaller than in the rest of the country?

« Measures to support the media are designed to ensure that all regions of the country can continue to maintain local media coverage and a diverse range of information. Of course, Italian-speaking Switzerland cannot compete with other regions of the country, both in terms of audience and advertising revenue. Ticino and the valleys of Italian Graubünden live a different reality than French-speaking or German-speaking Switzerland; Italian-speaking Switzerland needs a media that considers regional news and gives a voice to the multiple realities present on the territory. The local editorial offices, in addition to knowing the context, assume the function of control over the municipal, cantonal and national authorities».

What do you think of the media landscape in Italian-speaking Switzerland, which today has two daily newspapers and which almost four years ago lost a historic newspaper, Giornale del Popolo?

«When I was a child, we used to read two newspapers at home: the Vaterland of Lucerne and, my father, the Giornale del Popolo. Today, the two newspapers of my childhood no longer exist. When a newspaper closes its doors, it is the community that suffers the most from the loss of a local voice. Over the past 20 years, more than 70 newspapers have disappeared, and Ticino has not been spared from this sad development. Out of the numerous newspapers that once reported and commented on current events in the Canton, only two have remained. If the measures provided for in the new law are not implemented, other editorial offices risk closing down, not to mention the growing pressure on local radio stations. For me, social cohesion in the regions is also at stake in this vote».

The Committee in favor of a «No» vote criticizes the way in which the law has been drafted since, compared to the initial plan, it is not only newspapers with a circulation of up to 40,000 copies that will be subsidized, but also large newspapers and Sunday papers owned by the country’s four major media groups.

«With the media package, small and medium-sized newspapers will receive much more support than large newspapers. The Federal Council and Parliament have made this clear. 80 percent of the distribution reductions currently go to small and medium-sized publishers. Despite an extension of support to titles with larger circulations, the distribution of media will change little in the future. If our media are in trouble, it is because the large international internet platforms such as Google or Facebook are increasingly benefiting from the advertising revenue».

In Switzerland, as in the rest of Europe, the intellectual property of newspapers is not safeguarded, and web giants - in addition to siphoning off a large part of the advertising market - propose publishers’ content on their platforms without paying for it. Isn’t it time to try to regulate this unfortunate situation, as happened for example in Australia?

«The Federal Council is aware that digitization has led to a new commercial use of journalistic services, without these being reimbursed. But this cannot be enough and it will take time before we have a concrete answer. In the meantime, small newspapers and local radio stations need support immediately, before it’s too late.»

So why have free on-line media, some of whom undoubtedly serve as an asset to democracy in Switzerland, been excluded from the Act?

«No one denies the quality of journalistic work of various free media. But they have a different economic model, based on advertising revenue or funding through a patron. Press subsidies, which have existed for more than 170 years, are reserved for newspapers that are funded through subscriptions. This model will also serve as the basis for support for online media, as only offers co-funded by readers will be supported.»

According to you, is there a strategy to bring the younger generations closer to quality information, making them understand that social media cannot replace newspapers, radio and TV? Who should be in charge of this delicate but important task of awareness and education?

«Precisely in order to adapt to these new habits, the pro-media package includes support for online media. The aim is to ensure that in future information on all regions and in all national languages will be available on the Internet. This is an important goal for the younger generation, which informs itself on its mobile phone. The population must be able to find out about regional or national events on the Internet.

You are Minister of Communications. May I ask when and how do you get your daily information, and through what kind of media?

«I switch on the radio when I wake up and listen to the news. Then I read the Bernese newspaper Der Bund, because it seems important to me to know what is going on in the place where I live. My staff then compiles a press review for me in three languages, which I read on my tablet, frequently on my way to the office. I set aside cultural articles and in-depth articles, which I hope to read during the weekend».

There is little talk, in the run-up to this vote, of the so-called associative press, with almost a thousand publications, however, which would benefit from further reductions in their costs: just how important are the small publications of associations and foundations in a context of plurality of information?

«Many associations, foundations or parties inform their members and donors with their own publications. Some of the publications that benefit from distribution discounts include the newspaper of Caritas Ticino, the Informatore del Mendrisiotto, the Borsa della spesa, the magazines of the TCS and the WWF as well as those of churches, relief organizations and sports and cultural associations. Mentioning only the names of these publications is enough to understand their importance for the plurality of information and opinions. The plan to be voted on is to increase the contribution by 10 million francs.

Swiss Posts inefficiency in distributing newspapers in the early hours of the morning has compelled some publishers to organize their own distribution of subscription newspapers, with a further increase in costs that only the new law, if approved, would partially finance with an additional 40 million francs. Couldn’t or shouldn’t Swiss Post be able to provide a generally better service even in the most peripheral regions?

«Readers want to read their newspaper early in the morning, and I understand them. Morning distribution was an important element for Parliament, which is why it decided to allocate 40 million francs. This gives publishers an incentive to extend early delivery to other areas. And at the end of the day, readers benefit. As far as Swiss Post is concerned, early delivery is not part of the universal postal service, which is why the service and the price depend on the market».

The latest polls have confirmed that the outcome of the vote on February 13 is very uncertain: if the law is rejected, is it plausible that they will make up for it with another type of support, perhaps extraordinary support for distribution as was the case in 2021, to prevent the loss of other newspapers in Switzerland after the 70 that have already disappeared since 2003?

«If the population rejects the package in favor of regional newspapers and local radio stations, the Federal Council will of course accept the decision. But we will all feel the consequences of a rejection: When newspapers disappear, it is to the detriment of readers, the regions concerned, social cohesion and ultimately democracy. That is why voting ‘Yes’ is of paramount importance.»

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata