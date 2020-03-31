Simplicity During Lockdown

How times has changed, it was just a few days ago that the simple question of – can you pop to the shops and pick up some bread please was a normal task – sadly, no more.

Until just a week or so ago this was a routine question. It seems incredible that in the 21st century in Switzerland having bread on the table would pose significant obstacles.

Over 65s now must find someone to buy it and bring it home. Young fathers and mothers cannot head out without a masks and gloves to queue quietly at the front of the supermarket and ideally not touch anything that could have been touched by another – heavens if you have to tap in your credit card code. Until a few weeks ago you could at least do the weekly shopping online – but now forget it. Of course, a simple solution would be to avoid heading out at all and learn to make bread at home.

So, at this time of lockdown we start making bread again reminding me of the time when Helen Guggenbühl published (on the initiative of the Federal Office of Labor and the Federal Office of War) her book Mon ménage en ces temps difficiles, an illustrated handbook of 1939 on how to manage ones household in times of rationing.

In the German-speaking parts of Switzerland, Betty Bossi has launched a great initiative since last week - free online access to her 120 books containing the 120,000 recipes. “Betty cooks with you. You can cook everything in your home easily” says the slogan. “From lemon cake to Sunday braid to Rösti, everything can be done with Betty Bossi”.

The initiative also helps young families who are at home invent pastimes with the children: “Discover many recipes to do with children” - says the legendary Betty Bossi – “or that can even be made directly by them”.

On her website families can fill out a form in that directs them to a link with personalised recipes for the little ones. Stuff from another world: in the era of Amazon and McDonalds, mothers, fathers, and kids making bread at home!

The scent of freshly baked Sunday braid. Like in fairy tales.

