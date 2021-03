A traffic accident involved six cars today on the Engadine side of the Julier Pass (GR) in the early afternoon. Three people were slightly injured. The road was closed in sections in both directions.

Owing to the strong wind the road conditions were bad, indicated the cantonal police of Graubünden in a statement issued this evening. A snowplough was used to clear the road of heavy snow. The gusts of wind caused the snow mass displaced by the heavy goods vehicle to be transported onto the opposite carriageway.

In view of the poor visibility, a motorist driving in the direction of Silvaplana/Silvaplauna stopped. The vehicles following, both due to poor visibility and the icy road surface, were unable to stop. A total of six cars were involved in the resulting pile-up. The damages are considerable. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Samedan for checks.

