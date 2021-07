A six-month-old child who was seriously injured yesterday by wind-blown branches in Flums (SG) has died overnight. The child’s mother and 71-year-old grandfather are still hospitalized.

The 74-year-old grandmother, also injured, has been discharged, St. Gallen cantonal police announced today. The accident occurred Monday at 4:30 p.m. near the Flums soccer field. Due to a strong gust of wind, the branches broke and fell on the baby stroller and family members. A total of four people were injured.