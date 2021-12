Despite high levels of infections and progress in vaccination, Christoph Berger, chairman of the Federal Immunization Commission, is convinced that Switzerland should maintain the six-month waiting period for booster vaccinations.

The aim of booster vaccinations is to protect against severe forms of the disease. Therefore, people at the highest risk and who have had their second dose the longest must be vaccinated first, said Berger in an interview with CH Media newspapers. When those people have received the booster, discussions can be held to shorten the waiting time.

The committee will today issue a recommendation for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, which was approved by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products Swissmedic. Not only is the viral load low in children, but the risks related to vaccination are also reduced. There is no reason why children should not be vaccinated.

To date, it is not known how many children in Switzerland have been infected with the coronavirus. The vaccination commission estimates that they are between a quarter and a 1/3 of the total. This indicates that there is still a clear majority who have not come into contact with the virus and for which vaccination therefore makes sense.

