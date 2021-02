The Council of State, along with the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Glarus, has decided that starting from Sunday 28 February at 5 pm ski terraces must be closed. This was announced by the Government after discussionssome talks between the representatives of the Federal Council and some Swiss Cantons regarding the use of the take-away terraces located in the ski areas did not allow for a compromise to be found.

Presently in six Swiss cantons it is possible to consume food and drinks on take-away terraces of ski resorts. This is in full compliance with protection plans provided for the gastronomy industry (spaced tables, maximum of four people per table, tracking, etc.). According to the cantons, the regulation of these areas falls within the provisions of the protection plans for ski areas and, consequently, would be the responsibility of the cantons. The Federal Council does not share this interpretation and has reiterated that the use of these spaces is regulated by the Federal Ordinance. The federal authorities therefore asked the cantons to respect and enforce these provisions.

The cantons have tried to explain to the federal authorities the advantages of making these spaces available for the consumption of drinks and food on the ski slopes. After some talks that took place last night, Thursday 25 February, no compromise had been reached.

For this reason, the Ticino Council of State, with the Governments of the Cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, Obwalden and Glarus, has decided that starting on Sunday 28 February 2021 at 5.00 pm the terraces of the ski areas will have to close.

