The Ski Card Leventina is back, the single pass that from December 4 or 11 (depending on the station) will allow you to ski throughout the district, taking advantage of unlimited use of the facilities. That is to say Airolo-Pesciüm, Carì, Cioss Prato, Dalpe, Lüina and Prato Leventina. It is also possible to visit the ski resorts of Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Flüelen-Eggberge, Klewenalp-Stockhütte, Sattel-Hochstuckli, Bosco Gurin, Campo Blenio, Cardada, Pizzo di Claro cable car, Mornera, Nara and Valmalenco with a 50% discount on the daily rate.

This year, too, there will be two pre-sale phases with special prices. The first will last until October 29 and the second until November 26. Prices in the first phase range from 260 francs for children between 6 and 11 years of age to 950 francs for a family (two parents). By purchasing the season pass, it will also be possible to take advantage of the various benefits linked to the Ski Card Leventina. It can be purchased on the websites www.airolo.ch and www.cari.swiss.ch (where you can also find further information) or at the Airolo and Carì cable car stations.

Due to the success of the Summer, the partnership with the Regional Tourism Organization Bellinzonese and Alto Ticino and with various municipalities of the region will guarantee an even more attractive offer. Bellinzona e Valli Turismo will be offering to the owners of secondary houses a 10% discount on the acquisition of a season pass. The municipalities that have joined the initiative are the following: Airolo, Bedretto, Biasca, Bodio, Dalpe, Faido, Giornico, Quinto, Personico and Prato Leventina. Owners of second homes in the region and residents of the municipalities participating in the initiative will receive by mail in the coming days a flyer with the discount code.

