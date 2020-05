At the end of March, the number of workers with a cross-border commuter permit (G permit) working in Switzerland was approximately 330,000. Of these, 67.836 are in Ticino, down 0,1% on the previous quarter and up 6,5% year-on-year. The record was reached in November 2019 with a total of 67,900.

At the beginning of the year, just over half of all cross-border commuters were domiciled in France (54,9%), 23,3% in Italy and 18,4% in Germany. In the last five years the number of cross-border workers has risen from 292,000 in the first quarter of 2015 to 330,000 in the first quarter of 2020, recording an increase of 13,3%. “The figures published today are provisional,“ explained the FSO,: the pandemic could have led to an increase in the number of layoffs of cross-border workers at the end of the first quarter of the year. However, since some of them have kept their work permit, they are still listed in the SIMIC. The increase of cross-border workers highlighted by the current statistics is therefore higher than the real one.”