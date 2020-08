Ticino has seen a decrease in border crossings - there were 67,311 cross-border commuters, 0.8% less than in the previous quarter, but 1.8% more than in the same period of 2019.

At the national level, just over half were domiciled in France (55.2%), while 23.0% and 18.4% respectively in Italy and Germany. In the past five years, the number of cross-border commuters has increased from 297,000 in the second quarter of 2015 to 332,000 in the second quarter of 2020, which corresponds to an increase of 11.6%.

The data published today, explains the FSO, are provisional: the pandemic could have led to an increase in the number of cessations of activity of frontier workers. However, since some of them have kept the work permit, they are still on the list.

