An Advent calendar has been launched to assist small producers which are in difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an initiative of Slow Food Ticino, a branch of the international non-profit association.

The calendar proposed on Facebook will try to give visibility, day by day, to 24 companies that "operate with criteria close to the Slow Food philosophy, which promote quality products, respecting the environment and its employees". These include restaurants, wine growers, bakers, farms, and the like, distributed between Airolo and Chiasso.

The Calendar is combined with a competition which include 4 vouchers worth 80 francs each and of which can be applied to the producers that are being presented. All those who visit the Slow Food Ticino Facebook page can participate in the competition.

For three of the four vouchers, the winners will be drawn from all those who have visited the Facebook page leaving a like or a comment; the fourth voucher will be awarded to whoever has posted the most original text about a producer.

The four companies combined with the vouchers will also be drawn by lot.

