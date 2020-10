It is a very thriving market, which according to Statista should be worth more than 460 million dollars in Switzerland at the end of 2020 - but which, for example in nearby Italy reached a value of 530 million euros in 2019, according to the Internet of Observatory. Things from the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano, with a growth of 40% compared to 2018. To make the lion’s share in all countries are the solutions for video surveillance and security, voice assistants and smart appliances, which together cover over 60% of the market.

It should also be noted that the boom in voice assistants (such as Amazon’s Alexa for example) pushes the advance of online and multichannel stores as the main sales channel for connected objects for the home, while the traditional supply chain - made up of producers, architects, building builders, distributors of electrical material and installers - still maintains an important role from the point of view of the consultancy offered in making the house domotic.

More and more companies are also working on the launch of new services. In fact, alliances and partnerships between operators are multiplying to offer new solutions that exploit the progressive integration between artificial intelligence and data collected through connected objects. And precisely the AI ​​(Artificial Intelligence) component introduces new and more sophisticated elements of language understanding, with facial recognition algorithms, which for example enhance surveillance and security cameras. But there are also developments in comfort, with solutions for regulating light, sound and temperature levels based on people’s habits and climatic conditions. While we are witnessing important evolutions in the care of the elderly and frail people.

Finally, to come to lighter uses, an analysis was released just a few days ago on the most frequent uses in Italy relating to the Smart Home and Alexa, the name of Amazon’s voice service. In particular, in 2020 Alexa was invoked almost 2 million times to ask for information on recipes and video recipes, tens of millions of timers were set to carry out the most varied household activities and about 3 million products were added to the shopping lists. . Music has also been in great demand, as it has been reproduced for a total of 13,000 years of uninterrupted listening. Furthermore, customers in the Belpaese interact on average 2 million times a day with Alexa to manage the lighting of their homes.

